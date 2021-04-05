ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.98% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield during the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJB opened at $75.15 on Monday. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75.

