ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

