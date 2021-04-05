ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.31% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PST opened at $17.14 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

