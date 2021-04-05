ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold”.

PBSFY stock remained flat at $$5.17 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

