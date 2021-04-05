Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PB opened at $76.20 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,552,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

