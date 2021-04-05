Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 7,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 484,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Prothena by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 23.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prothena by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Prothena by 88.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

