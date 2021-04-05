Proton (XPR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $95.19 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00053133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00676906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

