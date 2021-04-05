Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 5%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.48. 28,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,032,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

The company has a market cap of $648.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 212,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

