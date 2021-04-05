ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0012 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 101.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $214,112.60 and approximately $81.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 104.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.00460333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005870 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029476 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.68 or 0.04595597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode's total supply is 181,681,478 coins. ProxyNode's official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode's official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode's official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

