Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,675,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

