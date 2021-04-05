PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSB opened at $159.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

