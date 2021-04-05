PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares Up 0.6%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 10,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 58,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

