PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Shares Up 0.8%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 26,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four division: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

