PTON Market Capitalization Achieves $314,254.25 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One PTON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $314,254.25 and $486.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PTON has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar.

PTON

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

