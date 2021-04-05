Public Mint Market Capitalization Hits $22.35 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $22.35 million and $1.34 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

