Public Mint Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002301 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $23.67 million and $1.66 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

