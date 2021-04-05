Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.65

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 19460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

