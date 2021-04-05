Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $15.65. 19,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

