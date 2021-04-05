PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 682,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,497. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.