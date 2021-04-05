PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 682,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,497. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
