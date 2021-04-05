Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 77.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 49,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $400.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

