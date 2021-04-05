PumaPay Price Tops $0.0006 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $17.86 million and $1.32 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00670457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029361 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,371,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

