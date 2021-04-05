Pundi X Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Pundi X token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028885 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

