Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Pure Storage worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 212,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pure Storage by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

