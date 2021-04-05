PWR Coin (PWR) Trading Down 91.8% Over Last Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 75% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $407,726.14 and $194.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 91.8% lower against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,718.34 or 0.99247884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00457644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.62 or 0.00876586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00325225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00094843 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

