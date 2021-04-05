Pyrk 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,814.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Pyrk has a market cap of $306,080.38 and $10,814.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007676 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.