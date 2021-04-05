Q Capital Solutions Acquires Shares of 11,975 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. FedEx comprises about 2.5% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.88. 21,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,814. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

