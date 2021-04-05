Q Capital Solutions Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000. Shopify comprises about 4.0% of Q Capital Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded down $10.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,145.28. 15,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Truist upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,310.55.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

