Q Capital Solutions Buys Shares of 13,775 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.7% of Q Capital Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $550.16. 133,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,097. The firm has a market cap of $341.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.93 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

