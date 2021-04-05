Q Capital Solutions Invests $1.13 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Airbnb makes up 0.9% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.89. 46,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

