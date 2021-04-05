Q Capital Solutions Invests $6.49 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 5.1% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

DIS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.23. 150,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $343.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

