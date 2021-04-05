Q Capital Solutions Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. AbbVie makes up 4.4% of Q Capital Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.