Q Capital Solutions Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Bank of America accounts for 2.1% of Q Capital Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,257,840. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $345.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

