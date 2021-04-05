Q Capital Solutions Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average of $233.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

