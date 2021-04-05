Q Capital Solutions Purchases Shares of 10,400 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,000. Tesla makes up about 5.8% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $32.70 on Monday, reaching $694.45. 729,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,052,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $691.29 and a 200-day moving average of $615.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $666.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

