Q Capital Solutions Purchases Shares of 10,625 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.72. The company had a trading volume of 108,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.13 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $336.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

