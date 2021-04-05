Q Capital Solutions Takes $4.48 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,150 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 3.5% of Q Capital Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $52,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

NYSE LUV traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 253,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,741. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.