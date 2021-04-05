Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $12.07 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $35,509.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.07 or 0.00020375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00298392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00097248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00758237 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029050 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

