QASH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.14 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, QASH has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $54.25 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00054077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00674300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

