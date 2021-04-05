Qitmeer (PMEER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $346,228.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00297782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00099329 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.13 or 0.00777386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028667 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 172,343,530 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

