Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.51 or 0.00021224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 229.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,294,808 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,005 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

