Qtum One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.51 or 0.00021224 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 229.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,294,808 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,005 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

