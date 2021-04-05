QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s 9th Largest Position

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,690 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $91,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 399,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,306. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

