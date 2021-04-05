QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.1% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,306. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

