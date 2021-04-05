Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $475.09 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Quant has a market capitalization of $475.09 million and $7.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $39.35 or 0.00066575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

