Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,432 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.

On Monday, February 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73.

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $389,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $372,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.73. 21,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,068. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Quanterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quanterix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

