Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Sells $10,315.80 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Amol Chaubal sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $10,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amol Chaubal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Amol Chaubal sold 133 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $9,078.58.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Amol Chaubal sold 124 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $5,472.12.

Quanterix stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,068. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,510.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

