Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $23,497.60

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $23,497.60 and $102.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00297655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00101024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.56 or 0.00772445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028462 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.