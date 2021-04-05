Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Cap of $33.52 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $33.52 million and $169,995.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,257.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.58 or 0.03565106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.76 or 0.00370867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $622.03 or 0.01049713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.85 or 0.00448632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.46 or 0.00419284 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00325452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025841 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,667,904 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

