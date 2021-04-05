Quark (QRK) Tops One Day Volume of $461.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Quark has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $461.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.