Quarterhill Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,864.59.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

Shares of QTRH traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 256,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,451. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.81 million and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.53. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

